Kelly Clarkson denies she was suicidal because she was forced to be thin

Kelly Clarkson is denying that she felt suicidal because she was forced to be skinny.

In the British gay magazine Attitude, Kelly was quoted as saying, "When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense.”

The magazine also quoted her as saying, "It was a very dark time for me. I thought the only way out was quitting. I wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time."

But Kelly is now explaining that her weight was a result of her unhappiness -- it wasn't the cause of it.

"Just to clear something up. I wasn’t ever miserable because I had to be thin. I said I was miserable & as a result I became thin," she tweeted.

She quoted a headline saying she wanted to kill herself because she was forced into being thin, and wrote, "NOT TRUE. I’ve never contemplated suicide because of my weight. I said people had no idea I was unhappy oddly enough because I appeared healthy."

