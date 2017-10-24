Kelly Clarkson says when she was "really skinny," she was "miserable"

Vincent PetersKelly Clarkson's new album features a song called "Whole Lotta Woman," where she addresses the comments people have made about her weight throughout her career. Now, she reveals that during the time in her career when she tried to look the way she was "supposed to," she was miserable and, she claims, suicidal.

Speaking to the British gay magazine Attitude, Kelly says, "When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense.”

She adds, "It was a very dark time for me. I thought the only way out was quitting. I wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time."

Finally, Kelly says, she took control of her career with the album My December, and says the song "Sober" describes what changed.

"There’s this line ‘picked the weeds but kept the flowers,’ and I just live my life by that, because you are who you surround yourself with," she explains. "I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there too. It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light.”

In other Kelly news, she's released a trailer for her new album Meaning of Life, out on Friday. It features clips of every song, in addition to the ones she's already released: the title track, "Love So Soft" and "Move You."

She tweeted, "I am so excited to share Meaning Of Life with y’all... that I couldn’t wait and just had to give you a taste now!"

