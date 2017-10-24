Sam Smith confirms to Ellen DeGeneres he’s no longer single: “I’m quite happy”

Ruven AfanadorSam Smith is very good at singing about loneliness and heartbreak, but these days he has to fake it.

The singer revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday that he’s no longer single.

“It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single because when I brought out In the Lonely Hour, I was so lonely, but now I’m singing songs about another guy but I’m quite happy, so it’s quite weird,” he said with a laugh.

Sam is reportedly dating 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn. The two were first spotted kissing and holding hands in New York City earlier this month.

Before getting back into the studio to make The Thrill of it All, Sam joked to Ellen that he took time off and kissed “hundreds” of men.

“No, not that many, but I did kiss a few men and ran around the streets of London, had a good time. I kind of got back to normal life,” he said.

Sam also addressed taking a step back from the spotlight after his Oscar acceptance speech flub. He mistakenly proclaimed himself to be the first gay man to win an Oscar, something he blames on his “hip flask of tequila.”

"Afterwards I saw Elton John at the after party and he was like, ‘I’ve won an Oscar,’” Sam said.

