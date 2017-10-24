Top
Tuesday
Oct242017

Taylor Swift hosts Los Angeles secret session with some celeb pals

Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift hosted another secret session for her Reputation album, and this time she invited some famous pals.

The exclusive listening party at Taylor’s Los Angeles home Sunday night was attended by Jack Antonoff, Alana Haim of the band HAIM, and actress and model Ruby Rose.

A lucky group of handpicked super-fans also got to preview the upcoming album, as well as hang with Taylor and her pals. Some took to Twitter to express their excitement.

“Don’t judge the album yet guys there’s so much to it like if you think you have an idea you really....you don’t. I’m so shook,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote in all caps, “REPUTATION IS SUCH A SEXY ALBUM YOU GUYS ARE GOING TO LOVE IT.”

Even Jack Antonoff commented on the evening, writing, “Loved the people i met tonight. that's who the music is for.”

Taylor previously held secret listening sessions in London and Rhode Island. Reputation comes out November 10.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

