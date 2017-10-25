Celebrate Katy Perry's birthday with her most popular videos 

The singer, currently on tour in support of her album Witness, tweeted, "happy new year for me... gonna make this one an even more powerful and transformative one."

If your invitation to Katy's birthday celebration got lost in the mail, you can celebrate by watching her top-10 YouTube videos, four of which have over a billion views. The clips range from "Hot N Cold," from her first album One of the Boys, to three tracks from her 2013 album, Prism, including her number-one most-viewed video, "Roar."

Here are Katy's most-viewed videos on YouTube:



1. "Roar" -- 2,312,590,865 views

2. "Dark Horse" -- 2,143,466,181

3. Firework" -- 1,057,736,842

4. "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" -- 1,021,740,541

5. "Wide Awake" -- 780,463,433

6. "Hot N Cold" -- 727,990,421

7. "Part of Me" -- 665,800,470

8. "This Is How We Do" -- 653,426,502

9. "The One That Got Away" -- 615,212,134

10. "E.T." -- 464,361,399

