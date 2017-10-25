Top
SEARCH
« Report: Nicki Minaj will not testify in brother’s rape trial | Main | U2, Guns N' Roses vying for three honors at 2017 "Billboard" Touring Awards »
Wednesday
Oct252017

Celebrate Katy Perry's birthday with her most popular videos 

Comments Off

Capitol RecordsSet off some fireworks today -- it's Katy Perry's 33rd birthday.

The singer, currently on tour in support of her album Witness, tweeted, "happy new year for me... gonna make this one an even more powerful and transformative one."

If your invitation to Katy's birthday celebration got lost in the mail, you can celebrate by watching her top-10 YouTube videos, four of which have over a billion views.  The clips range from "Hot N Cold," from her first album One of the Boys, to three tracks from her 2013 album, Prism, including her number-one most-viewed video, "Roar."

Here are Katy's most-viewed videos on YouTube:

1. "Roar" -- 2,312,590,865 views
2. "Dark Horse" -- 2,143,466,181
3. Firework" -- 1,057,736,842
4. "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)"  -- 1,021,740,541
5. "Wide Awake" -- 780,463,433
6. "Hot N Cold" -- 727,990,421
7. "Part of Me" -- 665,800,470
8. "This Is How We Do" -- 653,426,502
9. "The One That Got Away" -- 615,212,134
10. "E.T." -- 464,361,399

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

DateWednesday, October 25, 2017 at 3:00PM AuthorAndrea Dresdale
in , , ,






ABC News Radio