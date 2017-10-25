Kate Winslet fondly recalls hearing Timberlake tinkle

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon StudiosIf they're lucky, every time an actor completes a film, they're left with great memories of the time they spent with their co-stars. Kate Winslet says she has fond memories of filming Woody Allen's latest film, Wonder Wheel, with Justin Timberlake -- but what she recalls the most is the sound of Justin relieving himself.

In Wonder Wheel, set in 1950s Coney Island, NY, Kate plays Ginny, a troubled housewife who's having an affair with Mickey, a lifeguard played by Justin, right under her husband's nose. Asked if she enjoyed having an affair with Justin -- onscreen, of course -- Winslet had an unusual answer.

"Yes, we had a lot of fun," she tells Variety. "We shared a trailer. We had a thin partition wall between us. I would hear him peeing in the morning and singing to himself, and I loved it."

"I would say to him, 'It’s such a relief that you’re not what any of us thought you were going to be,'" she continues. "'Because that would have been such a nightmare.'” Exactly whom everyone thought Justin would be will have to be left to the imagination.

Wonder Wheel opens December 1. Justin will also star in the sequel to Trolls, which arrives in theaters in 2020. Hopefully, he'll release a new album before then.

