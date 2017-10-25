Kelly Clarkson to be honored for charitable work at Nickelodeon HALO Awards

Vincent PetersKelly Clarkson has signed on to perform at this year’s Nickelodeon HALO Awards, which celebrates kids who are “Helping and Leading Others” in their communities.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kelly's also being honored at the ceremony as the HALO Hall of Fame recipient for her work with various charitable organizations, including Miracle on Broadway, March of Dimes and Musicians on Call.

Nick Cannon, who created and produces the annual awards show, is back this year as host.

“The incredible work and inspirational stories of the Nickelodeon HALO Awards honorees never cease to amaze me, and continue to show the world that every action counts -- no matter how big or small,” he says in a statement obtained by EW.

He adds, “Kelly Clarkson is this year’s HALO Hall of Fame recipient because she truly embraces this idea. She recognizes the desire in all of us to help where we can and has impacted countless people with her charitable contributions.”

The Nickelodeon HALO Awards 2017 air November 26 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.