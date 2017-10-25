Top
Sam Smith takes you behind-the-scenes of "The Thrill of It All" with new short film

Ruven AfanadorA short film chronicling the making of Sam Smith’s album The Thrill of It All will debut on Apple Music on November 3 -- the same day the album arrives.

The documentary, titled On the Record: Sam Smith -- The Thrill of It All, will feature behind-the-scenes footage, along with interviews from Sam.

"I wasn't trying to make a big pop record when I made this album,” Sam says in the trailer. “I was actually just trying to make something personal and like a diary."

Sam, who recently spoke about gender identity with U.K.’s The Sunday Times, will also reveal his female alter-ego, Karamel, in the movie.

Additionally, Sam and Apple Music will be hosting a fan event in London on November 3, where Sam will perform his new album for the first time. The event will be live streamed on Apple Music.

