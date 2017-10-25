"The Voice" recap: The battles conclude with Blake Shelton stealing an artist from Miley Cyrus

NBC UniversalThe battle rounds concluded Tuesday night on The Voice, as teammates went head-to-head for the right to grab the last spots in the knockouts, a night that saw Blake Shelton steal an artist from Miley Cyrus.

Each coach enlisted the help of a guest adviser during rehearsals: DNCE’s Joe Jonas for Team Adam Levine, Rascal Flatts for Team Blake, ex-Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland for Team Jennifer Hudson and Billy Ray Cyrus for Team Miley.

Here are the highlights from Tuesday night's episode:

Adam Cunningham and singing fiddle player Natalie Stovall faced off, representing Team Blake. He gave them Little Big Town’s "Boondocks” to showcase their vocals. Jay DeMarcus, of Shelton’s advisors Rascal Flatts, suggested Natalie put down the fiddle and focus on singing. Blake, addressing the camera, said the match would go to the artist who could “step up to the plate and get the energy going in the room.” Jennifer gave the round to Adam, because of his stage presence, and Blake agreed, pronouncing Cunningham the winner. He moves on, while Natalie was sent home.

Team Jennifer’s Eric Lyn and Ignatious Carmouche went head-to-head on “Unaware” by Allen Stone. The song, according to Hudson was "moody" with "a certain vibe to it." Their task, she told the camera, was to deliver it. During the rehearsals, JHud urged each artist to “own” his part," noting that Lyn’s superpower was his voice and Carmouche’s superpower was his skill. Following the performance, the other coaches were split, with Miley declaring it a tie, Adam giving it to Ignatious and Blake leaning towards Eric. Jennifer chose Eric, who advances to the battle rounds. Ignatious was sent packing.

Ashland Craft faced off against Megan Rose for Team Miley. They were given Waylon Jennings’ “Good Hearted Woman.” Miley’s advisor – her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus – said during the rehearsals that the two singers reminded him of Loretta Lynn. Adam thought the two artists were dead even, calling it the best battle he’d ever seen on the show. Blake was careful not offer any advice to Miley -- for obvious reasons, as we’ll find out later. Jennifer gave the edge to Ashland, as did Miley. The round went to Craft, who moves on.

However, there was also good news for Megan. Blake used his last steal to nab her for his team. She continues in the competition as a member of Team Blake.

Here's how the coaches' teams look going into the knockouts:

Team Adam: Addison Agen, Anthony Alexander, Dennis Drummond, Dylan Gerard, Emily Luther, Jon Mero, Hannah Mrozak and Adam Pearce.

Team Blake: Adam Cunningham, Anna Catherine Dehart, Kathrina Feigh, Mitchel Lee, Red Marlow, Keisha Renee and Esera Tuaolo and Megan Rose.

Team Miley: Ashland Craft, Whitney Fenimore, Moriah Formica, Janice Freeman, Chloe Kohanski, Stephan Marcellus, Brooke Simpson and Karli Webster.

Team Jennifer: Davon Fleming, Lucas Holliday, Shi’Ann Jones, Eric Lyn, Noah Mac, Jeremiah Miller, Katrina Rose and Chris Weaver.

The knockout rounds get underway, with season-14 coach Kelly Clarkson advising the artists, when The Voice returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.