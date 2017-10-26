Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift vying for 2017 "Billboard" Touring Awards 

Image Group LA/ABCBruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift have each been named finalists at the 2017 Billboard Touring Awards, scheduled for November 14, at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The three acts were nominated in the Concert Marketing and Promotion category. Bruno was recognized for his Paint the World Gold campaign for the 24K Magic tour, while Gaga was nominated for her “Dream Ticket” promotion with Verizon for her Joanne world tour.

Taylor, meanwhile, was honored for her Super Saturday show with AT&T and her Taylor Swift Now channel on AT&T’s DirecTV Now streaming service.

Khalid and Foo Fighters were also nominated in the category.

The 2017 Billboard Touring Awards ceremony is part of 14th annual Billboard Touring Conference, which will be held November 14 and 15.

