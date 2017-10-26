Cyndi Lauper wants new song "Hope" to "keep people inspired and give them strength"

Chapman BaehlerCyndi Lauper has released a new song called "Hope" in conjunction with the See Me campaign, which works to raise awareness about psoriasis. Cyndi, who has the autoimmune disease herself, says she was inspired to write the song by meeting with other sufferers, who impressed her with their perseverance.

"The one thing that was [said] over and over, was that they never gave up," she told ABC Radio of her meetings with fellow patients. "You can’t give up and you can’t give up on yourself, not just for yourself but for the people that love ya and need ya."

"There was a mother...to see her now, she found a treatment that worked for her and there she is, playing with her kids, hugging her kids," Cyndi said.

Before she wrote the song, Cyndi told ABC Radio that she hoped it would "reflect the feelings" of the patients she'd met, and be "uplifting" and "not, like, hokey and corny." She says her goal for the song is to "keep people inspired and give them strength."



The resulting song is an upbeat, synth-driven tune. You can check out an official video for the song at the See Me initiative's official website, SeeMetoKnow.com, and YouTube channel.



The singer, who says her own case of psoriasis spread to "every single part of my body but my face," found her own treatment two years ago and is now clear. However, she stresses that there is no actual cure for the disease, which causes abnormal skin patches -- only treatment for its symptoms.

Cyndi recorded "Hope" in collaboration with the Novartis pharmaceutical company in honor of World Psoriasis Day, taking place this Sunday, October 29.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



