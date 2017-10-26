Ed Sheeran thinks Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is a “really good dude” 

Greg WilliamsTaylor Swift may be keeping things private with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, but rest assured her pal Ed Sheeran thinks he’s a “really good dude.”

In an interview with the U.K.’s Capital FM, Ed gave the relationship his stamp of approval. "He’s really nice,” he said of the British actor. “Really, really friendly, really good dude."

Ed also approves of Taylor’s new album, Reputation, which he’s already previewed.

"Yeah, I think the songs are great, I think the visuals, she’s really putting everything in to the visuals as well, the visuals are really impressive,” he said. "I think people will like the album!"

If you’ll remember, Ed also supported Taylor’s relationship with ex Calvin Harris, calling him a “really, really good guy.”

Ed’s been dealing with two broken arms after a bicycle accident earlier this month. He told Capital FM his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, has had to brush his teeth for him.

“She’s a good woman,” Ed said.

