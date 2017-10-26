Kelly Clarkson would "absolutely love" to sing with Sam Smith; Sam debuts his favorite song from new album

Vincent Peters; Ruven AfanadorKelly Clarkson and Sam Smith are both releasing highly-anticipated new albums in the next few weeks, but Kelly thinks it'd be great if one day they could sing together.

Kelly's new album, Meaning of Life, finds her taking a more soulful musical direction. Speaking to the British paper The Daily Star, she says, "The U.K. has some great soulful, gospel singers. You have Sam Smith, and Adele killing it. Sam is such a great talent, I would absolutely love to work with him."

She adds, "He had me since he covered 'How Will I Know.' I was like ‘Excuse me -- who is this boy right now covering Whitney Houston?’ He is super, super talented. I am so in.”

Sam did the Whitney Houston cover three years ago -- a re-imagined, extremely slowed-down version of the late singer's upbeat pop tune. His new album The Thrill of It All arrives November 3.

Meanwhile, Sam debuted a new song, "Burning," on BBC Radio 1 Thursday, calling it his favorite song on the album.

"I can't explain how healing it is to have 'Burning' out in the universe," Sam tweeted. "That song came from a place of so much confusion and heart ache."

He goes on to say that when he wrote it, he didn't like or respect himself.

"But to be able to use music as therapy, and to put my heart into songs like burning, and then to give those words to you... well, that is the f****** coolest & most overwhelming feeling in the world," he wrote. "Thank you for all listening to me bloody moan about my heart."

