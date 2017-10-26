Maroon 5 kicks off Red Pill Blues tour May 30; will take over your TV next week

Thursday
Maroon 5 is packing their pills for a road trip.
The band will promote their new album, Red Pill Blues, with a 2018 world tour, kicking off May 30 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, W.A. Tickets for the tour will go on sale November 4 -- the day after the album is released -- at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com.
American Express Card Members can buy tickets starting October 30th at noon local time and Friday, November 3. Anyone who buys tickets online between the 30th and November 10 will also get a physical or digital copy of Red Pill Blues. You've got to redeem your album by February 3, but we assume you're going to want to do it before that.
Gearing up for the album's release, Maroon 5 will take over your TV next week: they're on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 1, the Today show on November 2, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show on November 7.
Red Pill Blues features guest appearances by singer/songwriter Julia Michaels, R&B star SZA and rapper A$AP Rocky.
Here are the tour dates:
5/30 -- Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
6/1 -- Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
6/2 -- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
6/4 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
6/7 -- Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena
6/9 -- Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
6/10 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center
6/12 -- San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center
6/14 -- New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
6/16 -- Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
6/17 -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center
9/7 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena
9/9 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
9/11 -- Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
9/13 -- St Louis, MO, ScottTrade Center
9/14 -- Chicago, IL, United Center
9/16 -- Milwaukee, WI, Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
9/18 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
9/20 -- Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
9/22 -- Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center
9/23 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena*
9/25 -- Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
9/27 -- Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre
9/29 -- Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena*
9/30 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
10/2 -- Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
10/4 -- Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
10/6 -- Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
10/7 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden
10/10 -- Hartford, CT, XL Center
10/12 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
10/14 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
10/15 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
*On sale November 4 at noon local time.
