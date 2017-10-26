Why Justin Timberlake thinks there's a "silver lining" to the Weinstein scandal 

ABC/Tyler GoldenJustin Timberlake has appeared in a number of movies over the years, but none of them were produced by Harvey Weinstein, who's been accused of sexual misbehavior by numerous women. Even so, Justin feels that there's at least one good thing that's come out of the sordid scandal.

Speaking to the Philippine Daily Inquirer as part of an interview to promote his new movie, Wonder Wheel, Justin notes that the entire topic is a "serious matter," but adds, "I hope that it does inspire a lot of people, any minority who’s been preyed upon in this way to speak up and feel confident that they can speak up."

"There’s an energy around it where I feel like, it is empowering a lot of women," he notes. "That is, at least for me, a silver lining to this situation."

Regarding the reports of Weinstein's behavior, Justin tells the paper, "I’m an only child raised by his mother. So, I am extremely sensitive to women because I love my mom so much. Everything you’ve heard about in the last few weeks, it’s sad."

He adds, "I hope that it gives a lot of women the courage to step up. The part of the discussion that should probably be brought up more is that men and women are preyed upon and don’t feel like they can bring it up."

Justin says he doesn't believe he's ever had anybody of either sex try to take advantage of him but, he adds, "I know how I would feel. I think about my mother and my wife, and if I were to have a daughter one day, how I would feel about that."

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.