Bedtime Funk: Bruno Mars’ hits turned into lullabies
You’re never too young for a little “24K Magic.” A new album of lullaby renditions of Bruno Mars’ songs is coming out next week.
Rockabye Baby!’s Lullaby Renditions of Bruno Mars includes soothing, baby-friendly instrumentals of “Uptown Funk,” “That’s What I Like,” “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Grenade.”
The album will be released on November 3, but you can pre-order it now.
Here is the track list:
"Uptown Funk"
"24K Magic"
"That’s What I Like"
"Locked Out of Heaven"
"Marry You"
"Grenade"
"Treasure"
"Gorilla"
"When I Was Your Man"
"It Will Rain"
"Count On Me"
"Just the Way You Are"
Friday, October 27, 2017
