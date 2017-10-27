Ed Sheeran can't stop "Thinking" about his diamond certification

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran took to Instagram Friday to celebrate some good news: his Grammy-winning hit "Thinking Out Loud" has been RIAA certified diamond, for sales and streams of 10 million.

"Thinking out loud is diamond in the US," Ed posted. "Thank you to everyone who streamed or downloaded it."

The romantic ballad is only the 15th song to be certified diamond ever since the Recording Industry Association of America instituted the award 20 years ago.

Of course, Ed is no stranger to sales awards: his inescapable hit "Shape of You" has been certified for sales and streams of seven million, and his current album, Divide, has been certified platinum for sales and streams of two million, making it the biggest-selling album of the year so far -- at least, until his pal Taylor Swift drops Reputation next month, most likely.

