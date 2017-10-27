Friday
Oct272017
Pink joins performer lineup for CMA Awards
Pink is adding a little pop to the Country Music Association Awards. The singer will be performing at the 51st annual awards ceremony, airing on ABC next month.
Pink is also a CMA nominee this year for “Setting the World on Fire,” her duet with Kenny Chesney. She joins Niall Horan as one of only two pop stars performing at the ceremony this year.
Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will co-host the 51st annual CMA Awards, airing November 8 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Friday, October 27, 2017 at 7:00PM Music News Group Permalink