Hear Justin Timberlake sing Madonna, Queen and..."The Golden Girls" theme? 

Dreamworks/RCA RecordsIf you can't wait to hear Justin Timberlake sing at the Super Bowl in February, you can check out his vocals on the soundtrack of the upcoming animated TV special Trolls Holiday, airing on NBC on November 24.

The seven-track album is out now, and it features Justin singing as Branch, his character from the Trolls movie, joined by Anna Kendrick as Poppy, and other cast members. The album includes cover versions of "Love Train" by the O'Jays, "Holiday" by Madonna, and a "Friend Medley" which features Justin and the gang singing a mash-up of several "Friend"-themed songs.

The first song in that medley is Whodini's old-school rap song "Friends," followed by Bill Withers' "Lean on Me" and Andrew Gold's "Thank You for Being a Friend," better known as the theme from The Golden Girls. The medley ends with a rendition of Queen's "You're My Best Friend."

The original Trolls earned Justin an Oscar nod for the song "Can't Stop the Feeling!" The film's sequel is due in 2020.

