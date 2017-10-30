Katy Perry tells Toronto fans to dress up, will reward them with Halloween hangout

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEGAttention, Canadian KatyCats: If you're going to Katy Perry's show in Toronto on Halloween night, be sure to come in costume. If Katy likes what she sees, you could end up hanging out with her backstage.

Katy posted a collage of some of her various video looks on Instagram, and captioned it, "BRING UR KATY HALLOWEEN COSTUME 'A' GAME TO THE SHOW ON TUESDAY, HALLOWEEN NIGHT & I WILL PICK 10 PEOPLE (and their +1's) OUT OF THE AUDIENCE (and with a little help from some friends for seats I can't reach) FOR AN AFTER-SHOW HANG, SELFIES INCLUDED!"

She added, "CAN'T WAIT TO SPEND ONE OF MY FAV NIGHTS WITH YEW ALL IN TORONTO AND SEE YOUR LOOKS."

Based on her Instagram collage, Katy suggests that among the looks you might want to choose from are the Cleopatra "Dark Horse" outfit, the blue-haired Candyland getup from "California Gurls," the leopard-print "Roar" ensemble, or the sparkly flames bodysuit from her Super Bowl performance.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.