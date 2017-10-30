Look what Taylor Swift made Kelly and Ryan do for Halloween

Mert & MarcusABC's Live with Kelly and Ryan is staging a Halloween spectacular on Tuesday, with an episode called Kelly and Ryan's Best Halloween Show ever: Look What You Made Us Do. According to Kelly Ripa, not only was Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" the inspiration for the show, but you'll get to see her and Ryan Seacrest re-create the song's video as well.

"Taylor Swift has made us do something this year, and you'll really see it," Kelly tells ABC Radio. "Basically, what it is, is 'Look what you made us do: you made us become all of these different things and become all of these different people.' And so that's sort of like the foreshadowing of the show itself."

Among the 44 costumes you'll see Kelly and Ryan wear on Tuesday will be ones inspired by Taylor's elaborate "Look What You Made Me Do" video, which offered them plenty of different looks to choose from.

"We have choreography, we have looks, we have costumes," Kelly says. "We tried to stay true to the video."

But what about that now-iconic shot of Taylor in a bathtub full of diamonds? Does Kelly do that on Tuesday's show?

"I don't, but another person who is impersonating a lady on our show may have a bathtub full of diamonds," she teases. "But I do not. I'm not the 'fancy' one, I'm more the gravedigger!"

The individual who is "impersonating a lady" in the bathtub just might be Ryan. Kelly says, "He makes a beautiful woman...a lot of times when there’s a handsome guy, he won’t look right as a woman, but Ryan does. He looks pretty!"

Tune into Live with Kelly & Ryan Tuesday morning to see exactly what Taylor's made them do.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



