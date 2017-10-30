Monday
Taylor Swift will be SNL's musical guest November 11
Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is heading back to Saturday Night Live.
The singer will be the show’s musical guest on November 11, a day after her album, Reputation, comes out. This will be Taylor’s third time performing on the show.
Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish will be the host that night.
Next Saturday, Miley Cyrus will hit the stage as SNL’s musical guest.
