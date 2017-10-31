For Halloween 2017, Maroon 5 became AC/DC skeletons...in skirts

Travis SchneiderOn Friday night, Adam Levine attended a Halloween party dressed in drag: skirt, stockings, high heels, wig and all. Saturday night, Adam and the entire band went one better: They simultaneously dressed up in drag, as skeletons, and as AC/DC. But at least one of those costumes is actually part of the band's Halloween tradition.

"The Maroon 5 Halloween party has sort of become an institution," Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine tells ABC Radio. "We're going on 13 years doing that now, and in the last few years, we've started assembling cover bands that we dress up as. We actually perform at the party."

Video from the party shows the band wearing skeleton makeup, and about half of them also are wearing dresses, while Adam is playing the drums wearing a long blonde wig. James, meanwhile, is dressed up in an English schoolboy outfit, just like AC/DC guitarist Angus Young.

"Last year, we did Led Zeppelin, and that was a lot of fun to inhabit [Zep guitarist] Jimmy Page," recalls James. "That makes the party really fun for me, because it's fun to pick a new band and then really get into their style, and also to dress up like them."

He admits, "It gives me something to do at the party. I'd rather go to the party and play guitar than just go to the party!"

Maroon 5's new album Red Pill Blues is out on Friday.

