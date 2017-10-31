Nick Lachey reveals his "incredible" Halloween plans with his kids

ABC/Craig SjodinBefore he kicks off his Christmas tour with 98 Degrees, Nick Lachey has some Halloween celebrating to do.

The singer was booted from Dancing with the Stars last week, ahead of his wife Vanessa Lachey -- but the two will be putting the competition aside to focus on having a little trick-or-treating fun with their three kids today.

“It's always fun, to be able to do that with the kids,” Nick tells ABC Radio. “It's such a highlight for them and, you know, we'll put a couple of beers in a Solo cup and go strolling down the street and take the kids trick-or-treating.”

Of course, the kids won't be the sipping the beer -- that's the adults' "treat."

Nick and Vanessa are parents to five-year-old son Camden, two-year-old daughter Brooklyn and 10-month-old son Phoenix. Finding a group costume for a five-person brood wasn’t easy, but it sounds like they picked a good one.

“I think we're gonna be The Incredibles,” Nick says, referencing the superhero family from the animated 2004 Disney-Pixar movie. You may recall that the family in the movie included a mom, dad, son, daughter and baby boy, so it's perfect.

Nick and his 98 Degrees bandmates kick off their holiday tour on November 9.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.