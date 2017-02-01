Billy Joel to Perform at Green Bay's Lambeau Field, Become Packers Shareholder 

Myrna Suarez/Library of CongressCheeseheads, rejoice! Billy Joel is coming to Green Bay, Wisconsin to play at the legendary Lambeau Field.

Billy's gig at June 17 will be his only show in the state for 2017, and his first-ever concert in Green Bay. Tickets go on sale for the show February 10 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

To show their appreciation, the Green Bay Packers will make Billy an official shareholder of the team.

"We’re proud to welcome Billy Joel to Lambeau Field and we’re excited for Green Bay to host such a celebrated musician and iconic performer,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a statement. “We’re looking forward to seeing Billy put on an extraordinary show for fans of all ages against the storied backdrop of Lambeau Field.”

The Lambeau Field show is just one of numerous stadium shows Billy will do in 2017. He's also performing at Chicago's Wrigley Field, Boston's Fenway Park, Progressive Field in Cleveland, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and L.A.'s Dodger Stadium, among other venues.

