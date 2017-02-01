John Legend & Ariana Grande's "Beauty and the Beast" Video to Screen in Movie Theaters

Walt Disney RecordsFans got their first listen to John Legend and Ariana Grande's "Beauty and the Beast" duet in the new trailer for the movie. Now, they'll be able to see the video for the song in their local theaters.

The live-action Beauty and the Beast movie will be screened at special opening night events on Thursday, March 16 at nearly 600 movie theaters nationwide. The events will include special behind-the-scenes content and Ariana and John's video. Tickets for the events are now available via BeOurGuest.com.

Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, and featuring a soundtrack that includes new songs from Celine Dion and Josh Groban, officially opens March 17.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.