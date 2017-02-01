Justin Timberlake Teases Sophisticated Bai Beverages Super Bowl Ad

ABC/Image Group LAJustin Timberlake takes his Bai [BYE] drinks very seriously.

In a sneak peek of his new Super Bowl ad for the beverage brand, the singer is seen sitting in an elegant study near a crackling fire. He’s the picture of sophistication with slicked-back hair and a burgundy blazer. He doesn't say a word, but next to him is a trio of Bai bottles.

Justin posted the 8-second snippet on Twitter with the caption, “What are you doing this weekend?”

The ad is set to air during the big game on Sunday, as the Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots.

Last year, Justin was named “Chief Flavor Officer” of the Bai brand.

