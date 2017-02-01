Wednesday
Feb012017
Mariah Carey Releases Cover Art for Forthcoming Single "I Don't"
After sharing a snippet of her forthcoming single, "I Don't," this Sunday on Mariah's World, Mariah Carey has now unveiled the cover art for the track.
The vocalist posted theart to Twitter, which features Mariah with rapper YG, whose makes a guest vocal appearance on the track. Both are seated in a car, with YG up front and Mariah laying across the back seats.
"I Don't," which details Mimi's feelings about her split from Australian billionaire James Packer, is expected to debut February 3.
Mariah is currently in a relationship with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka.
Here it is: the cover for my new song, I Don't, coming out this Friday. 🎤🎶😄 MC + YG #IDONT pic.twitter.com/agiVedgpMe— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 31, 2017
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 11:00AM