Sara Bareilles Videotapes Her First Call to Congress

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for UNICEFSara Bareilles videotaped herself calling Congress for the first time, as a way to encourage fans to make their voices heard.

In the four-and-a-half minute clip, the singer admits that she’s nervous about calling but she wants to express her concerns about the appointments of Betsy DeVos and Jeff Sessions for education secretary and attorney general.

“I don’t know if many of you feel the way I feel -- sort of intimidated to engage politically in any way,” Sara says as she waits on hold. “I think sometimes I feel like I’m not educated enough to talk about it, but that’s what I’m working on trying to change for myself.”

Ultimately, she’s directed to her district’s representative, but the voicemail box is full so she can’t leave a message. She says she’ll try calling again, but in the meantime she’s glad she made the first step.

“I did it, you can do it! Call your Congress people, make your voice known, make your vote heard,” she says.

