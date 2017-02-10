Adam Levine Gets Hollywood Star: "I Am One of the Luckiest People Who's Ever Lived" 

Adam's pals Sammy Hagar and Blake Shelton were there to make speeches about what a great guy he is. His wife Behati Prinsloo, daughter Dusty Rose and his parents also were there to support him, so it's no wonder the singer sounded humbled when he addressed the crowd.

"This is crazy!" he said. "I'm not going to downplay this and pretend that it's not the coolest thing ever that this is happening."

He made sure to thank the rest of Maroon 5, who he noted are celebrating their 23rd year making music together. While Adam admitted that he "thought we were going to be successful," he added, "What did actually happening was so far beyond anything...this is so f*** nuts, what's happened now."

"This is a surreal and exciting, astonishing moment to be experiencing," he gushed.

Adam also thanked all the people who "believed in me," as well as "every single person that ever bought a record," and "every single fan that ever came to a concert."

"There's so many millions and millions of people who've helped me get to this point, and to deny that would be foolish and arrogant," Adam said. "I am me because of you."

He added, "I have a daughter. I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most."

Adam returns February 27 as a coach for season 12 of The Voice.

