Grammy Nominee Ryan Tedder, Producer for Both Adele and Beyonce, Predicts Who'll Win Album of the Year 

Dan MacMedan/WireImageOneRepublic's Ryan Tedder won a Grammy for his production work on Adele's album 21, and he's nominated again this year for his production work on her album 25. But Ryan's also been nominated for his production work on Beyonce songs and albums. Both singers are up for Album of the Year at this Sunday's Grammys: Adele for 25, and Beyonce for Lemonade. Who's gonna win? Ryan says a case can be made for both, but he feels Beyonce deserves it more.

"If ever there were a year to win Album of the Year, what she did with Lemonade, this would be the year," Ryan tells ABC Radio. "If creativity and ingenuity and pushing the envelope is the bigger measuring stick, it’s Beyonce."

However, Ryan points out that the average Grammy voter is "a white dude over the age of 40" -- people who probably find Adele more appealing, in other words. He adds that Grammy voters may find it hard to ignore the 10-million plus sales of 25.

"If connectivity with the globe and the world is a measuring stick of Album of the Year, it’s Adele’s," he concludes.

There's another scenario, too. "Pick the least likely Album of the Year candidate this year," he says. "And if Beyonce and Adele...split the vote, that person is gonna win." Which means we could see alternative country artist Sturgill Simpson accepting the Album of the Year trophy Sunday night.

So, while Ryan makes some good arguments as to why either of the divas will take home the trophy, he says he really only has one wish for Grammy night, when it comes to Beyonce and Adele.

"I hope I’m sitting next to neither of them, because I just don’t wanna be near either of them if they lose!" he laughs.

Tune in to the 59th Annual Grammy awards Sunday to see what happens.

