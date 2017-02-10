Grammy Producer Says Sunday Night's Telecast Will Include Tributes, Collaborations & Politics -- but No Bieber 

Courtesy The Recording AcademyThe 59th Annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday night. What can we expect from the star-studded show? A "very emotional" George Michael tribute, for one, plus an "exciting" Lady Gaga and Metallica duet, political speeches, and no Justin Bieber.

"Even with the nominations that he has, he doesn’t think this is his year," Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich says of Justin, who's nominated in the prestigious Album and Song of the Year categories. "I know he’ll be back again, but...you won’t see him on stage this year."

Ehrlich tells ABC Radio that George Michael tribute will be a "very emotional performance" involving one specific artist, while a Prince tribute will involve multiple artists and be "upbeat."

The Lady Gaga/Metallica team-up is one of several collaborative "Grammy Moments" we'll see Sunday night. According to Ehrlich, it was the idea of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who told him the band loves Gaga and it "would really be exciting [to perform with her]."

Other collaborations include Lukas Graham and country star Kelsea Ballerini, and Alicia Keys and country star Maren Morris.

Katy Perry will also deliver a "unique" performance that will have "tremendous energy," says Ehrlich, adding, "Our old friends Bruno Mars and Adele are coming along and they always bring something special." John Legend will perform the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" during the "In Memoriam" segment.

As for politics, Ehrlich says, "We’re not there to censor...I’ve always believed that musical artists are more than just their music. They have... strong feelings, and I appreciate things that they have to say."

What about the big Album of the Year showdown between Adele's 25 and Beyonce's Lemonade? Ehrlich says of the two divas, "We know they like each other very much, so whoever wins, I think it’s gonna be a really popular win."

