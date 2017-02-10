Justin Timberlake, John Legend to Sing at the Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesJustin Timberlake and John Legend are among the musicians who'll be performing on this year's Academy Awards telecast.

Justin is nominated for Best Original Song from a Motion Picture for his #1 hit "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from the movie Trolls. While he's appeared in an Oscar-winning movie -- The Social Network -- he's never been nominated before.

John, who's already won an Oscar for writing an original song from a film, will be on hand to sing both nominated songs from La La Land: "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars.”

In La La Land, which leads all nominees this year with 14, stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone perform those songs. So why is John singing them? Because not only is he in the movie, but he's also an executive producer.

As for the other nominees in the Best Original Song category, they'll be on hand to belt out their tunes as well. Sting will sing "The Empty Chair," which he co-wrote for the documentary Jim: The James Foley Story. This is Sting’s third Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category, though he has yet to win.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will team with the young star of the Disney animated film Moana, Auli'i Cravalho, to perform his nominated song from that movie, "How Far I'll Go." It's worth noting that if Miranda wins the Oscar, he'll be one of the very few people ever to have won the EGOT: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air February 26 on ABC.

