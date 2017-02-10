Lady Gaga May Have a New Boyfriend; Two of Her Albums Returning to Top 10

Image Group LA/ABCLooks like Lady Gaga is having a moment. In addition to rocking the Super Bowl halftime show, seeing her record sales increase by 1,000 percent and preparing for a Grammy performance on Sunday, she may have found love again.

A source confirms to People magazine that Gaga is dating Christian Carino, a talent agent at CAA. The two were spotted together at a Kings of Leon show on January 28, People reports, and were also seen "cuddling" at the Super Bowl last weekend.

Carino isn't likely to be starstruck by Gaga -- according to People, some of his clients include Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez.

Last year, Gaga and her ex-fiance Taylor Kinney called off their engagement. They'd been together since 2011, and the Chicago Fire star popped the question in 2015 on Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, Billboard reports that thanks to her Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga's most recent album Joanne is on track to jump from #66 on the album chart to #2, while her 2008 debut album, The Fame, may re-enter the chart in the top 10. Her 2011 album Born This Way could also re-enter the chart in the top 30. She performed songs from all three albums during the halftime show.

