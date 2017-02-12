Prince's Biggest Hits Now Streaming at All Digital Services 

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Prince's Warner Bros. catalog is now finally available on all digital streaming services, the label announced on Sunday.

Warner Bros. Chairman and CEO Cameron Strang said in a statement, "Prince recorded his most influential and popular music during his time with Warner Bros. and we are deeply aware of our responsibility to safeguard and nurture his incredible legacy. Warner Bros. is thrilled to be able to bring Prince’s music to his millions of fans around the world via streaming services, fittingly on music's biggest night."

Strang also announced that a remastered version of Purple Rain, along with two albums of previously-unreleased music from the late superstar, will be coming out June 9. Two complete concert films are also due on that day.

"When we make any of Prince’s music available to fans - from the hits to unreleased gems - we are committed to upholding Prince’s high creative standards and we know fans will be thrilled when they hear these albums and see these films," he added.



Among Prince's Warner Bros. hits: “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Kiss,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret,” “When Doves Cry,” “Sign O’ The Times,” “Alphabet Street,” “Batdance,” “Cream,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Diamonds and Pearls,” “Pop Life,” “Delirious,” “1999,” “Purple Rain” and more.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.