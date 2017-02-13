Ed Sheeran playing London charity gig for Teenage Cancer Trust

Greg WilliamsFollowing his return to the Grammy stage last night, Ed Sheeran has announced he’ll be playing a charity concert next month for U.K.’s Teenage Cancer Trust.



The gig is set to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday, March 28. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. Ed last played a concert for the charity back in 2014.



“It's an honor to be asked back by the Teenage Cancer Trust for their fundraising week of live gigs,” Ed says in a statement. “It's such an important cause and one that I'm extremely proud to be part of. See you on March 28 and let's raise loads of money for young people with cancer!”

Teenage Cancer Trust works to improve the experience of cancer patients aged 13-24 by providing special units at hospitals just for teens, as well as specially-trained staff and equipment.

Ed’s European tour, in support of his upcoming album ÷ (Divide), kicks off March 16 in Turin, Italy. Those dates wrap on May 2 at London’s O2 arena and then Ed will head to Latin America May 13 through June 14.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.