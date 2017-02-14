Alanis Morissette robbed of $2 million in jewelry 

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2015/FilmMagic)You oughta know that Alanis Morissette has been robbed.

Burglars broke into her home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles and made off with two million bucks' worth of jewelry, ABC News has confirmed. Alanis was not home at the time.

TMZ, which first reported the news, speculates that Alanis may have made herself a target by posting photos of her jewelry online.

Alanis is married to a rapper, Mario Treadway, known as "Souleye." They have two kids: a son named Ever and a daughter named Onyx.

