Top
SEARCH
« Initial Grammy sales figures are good news for Adele, Beyonce, Bee Gees & more | Main | Chance the Rapper to go on tour this spring »
Tuesday
Feb142017

Alanis Morissette robbed of $2 million in jewelry 

Comments Off

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2015/FilmMagic)You oughta know that Alanis Morissette has been robbed.

Burglars broke into her home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles and made off with two million bucks' worth of jewelry, ABC News has confirmed.  Alanis was not home at the time.

TMZ, which first reported the news, speculates that Alanis may have made herself a target by posting photos of her jewelry online.

Alanis is married to a rapper, Mario Treadway, known as "Souleye." They have two kids: a son named Ever and a daughter named Onyx.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.


DateTuesday, February 14, 2017 at 2:59PM AuthorAndrea Dresdale
in , , ,






ABC News Radio