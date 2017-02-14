"Can I just live in this moment?" "Golden Girls" fangirl Elle King re-records show's theme song

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteHulu wants to thank Elle King for being a friend. The streaming platform tapped her to sing a new version of the theme to the classic sitcom Golden Girls to promote the fact that the show is now available on Hulu. Elle was thrilled, since it's one of her favorite shows.

"Such a big part of my childhood is me watching Golden Girls with my grandmother," she says in a Hulu interview. "And so it's such an amazing memory for me and I always think of the show so fondly."

Golden Girls, starring Betty White and the late Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Bea Arthur, ran from 1985 through 1992 and focused on four older women who share a house in Florida. Elle says she loved the friendship between the four women, especially one particular aspect of it.

"I love that these women all seem to wake up in the middle of the night and eat cake or pie and none of them ever gain weight," she laughs. "That's all I aspire to do is, like, eat cake with my friends in the middle of the night and chitchat."

The Golden Girls theme, "Thank You for Being a Friend," was originally written and sung by the late Andrew Gold, who had a top 30 hit with it in 1978. The version used for the show was recorded by Cynthia Fee.

Elle posted a shot of herself dressed as a Golden Girl on her Instagram, with the caption, "Honestly, a lot of things have been checked off my bucket list. But being a golden girl for a day felt like how it would feel if Ryan Gosling let me kiss him on the mouth."

