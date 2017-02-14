Elle King: Album number 2 starts now

Phil McCarten/CBSIt's Valentine's Day, but Elle King isn't planning a romantic celebration with her fiance: instead, she's starting the next chapter of her career.

The singer was busy Grammy weekend performing at a Tom Petty tribute and attending the ceremony, where she was nominated for her duet with country star Dierks [derks] Bentley. Asked over the weekend in L.A. if she'd begun recording her sophomore album yet, Elle told ABC Radio, "No...I literally fly out of here on Valentine's Day to go to Texas to start recording."

Elle's debut album Love Stuff came out in 2015 and went gold thanks to its hit single "Ex's and Oh's." It also earned Elle two Grammy nominations.

While Elle will be busy working on her new music, she does have something else she needs to do: plan her wedding, which is supposed to take place April 15 in Brooklyn, NY. Elle and her fiance Andrew Ferguson became engaged about a year ago, thirteen days after they first met. So, how's that going? According to Elle, not too well.

"Ohmigosh, I had to take a job, so it's slowing things down," she told ABC Radio, citing her busy work schedule. "Which is probably good for me, because it was driving me nuts!"

If you'd like to get Elle and Andrew a wedding gift, their registry is on TheKnot.com.

