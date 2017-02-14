Initial Grammy sales figures are good news for Adele, Beyonce, Bee Gees & more
Say what you will about the Grammys -- there's no doubt that an appearance on the telecast can sell records. Initial sales figures show that, apparently, music fans went straight to their computers and downloaded whatever songs they saw performed on Sunday night.
According to Nielsen Music, the night's big winner, Adele, saw sales increases of over 300% for her Record of the Year winner "Hello," and 150% sales increase for her Album of the Year winner, 25. Beyonce, who Adele felt deserved the Album of the Year award over her, enjoyed a 267% increase in sales of her nominated album Lemonade. The sales for the songs she performed, "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles," increased by more than 1,000%.
Adele's tribute to George Michael resulted in an increase in sales for his song "Fastlove," to the tune of nearly 6500%. Similarly, the Prince tribute featuring Bruno Mars resulted in a 627% increase in sales for the song Bruno performed, "Let's Go Crazy." Sales of the two songs The Time performed as part of the same tribute -- "Jungle Love" and "The Bird" -- increased by a whopping 1837% and 4180%, respectively.
Lukas Graham's performance of their nominated song "7 Years" led to a sales increase of 869%.
The Bee Gees tribute, featuring Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Andra Day and the country group Little Big Town, resulted in sales increases ranging from 138% to over 1800% for the four classics that were performed.
The full chart impact of the Grammys will be seen on the next new Billboard chart.
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.