Initial Grammy sales figures are good news for Adele, Beyonce, Bee Gees & more

According to Nielsen Music, the night's big winner, Adele, saw sales increases of over 300% for her Record of the Year winner "Hello," and 150% sales increase for her Album of the Year winner, 25. Beyonce, who Adele felt deserved the Album of the Year award over her, enjoyed a 267% increase in sales of her nominated album Lemonade. The sales for the songs she performed, "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles," increased by more than 1,000%.

Adele's tribute to George Michael resulted in an increase in sales for his song "Fastlove," to the tune of nearly 6500%. Similarly, the Prince tribute featuring Bruno Mars resulted in a 627% increase in sales for the song Bruno performed, "Let's Go Crazy." Sales of the two songs The Time performed as part of the same tribute -- "Jungle Love" and "The Bird" -- increased by a whopping 1837% and 4180%, respectively.

Lukas Graham's performance of their nominated song "7 Years" led to a sales increase of 869%.

The Bee Gees tribute, featuring Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Andra Day and the country group Little Big Town, resulted in sales increases ranging from 138% to over 1800% for the four classics that were performed.

The full chart impact of the Grammys will be seen on the next new Billboard chart.

