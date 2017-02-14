Let John Mayer help connect you with your crush on Valentine's Day 

John's posted a video on Instagram offering to help connect you with your Instagram crush for Valentine's Day. He says, "If you have an Instagram crush, tag them in the captions below. If you ARE an Instagram crush that's been tagged in the captions below, this song is for you."

He then starts playing and singing an acoustic ditty with the following words: "Somebody's stalking you/ somebody wants to talk to you/somebody wants to take a walk with you/somebody wants you to follow them too."

"So you got a crush, ain't it nice to know," John continues, trailing off with, "So... I leave it to you guys 'cause it's just my job to connect people so have a good time."

Many fans have taken John's advice and tagged their crushes, but of course, many others have declared that John himself is their crush. Hope that works out for you.

