Mariah Carey delivering first post-"NYRE" live performance on "Kimmel" this week 

ABC/Randy Holmes

The first televised talk show stop on Mariah Carey's redemption tour will be...on the same network that aired her fateful New Year's Eve performance.

The singer has lined up her first TV talk show performance since that night when sound issues ruined her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.  She'll be performing her new single, “I Don’t,” on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night. She announced the news on Twitter, along with a picture from the last time she was on Kimmel -- and she and Jimmy drank champagne together in a bathtub.

Mariah released “I Don’t” -- inspired by her broken engagement to billionaire James Packer -- earlier this month, along with a wedding dress-burning music video.Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
