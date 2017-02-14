Mariah Carey delivering first post-"NYRE" live performance on "Kimmel" this week 

Tuesday
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
The first televised talk show stop on Mariah Carey's redemption tour will be...on the same network that aired her fateful New Year's Eve performance.The singer has lined up her first TV talk show performance since that night when sound issues ruined her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. She'll be performing her new single, “I Don’t,” on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night. She announced the news on Twitter, along with a picture from the last time she was on Kimmel -- and she and Jimmy drank champagne together in a bathtub.