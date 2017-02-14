Maroon 5 debuts new single "Cold," video coming tomorrow 

222 Records/InterscopeMaroon 5's Adam Levine seems incredibly happy in his personal life, thanks to his wife Behati Prinsloo and baby daughter Dusty Rose. But in the band's new single "Cold," he's hurt and confused by a woman who's freezing him out emotionally.

"Distant/when we're kissing/Feel so different/Baby, tell me how did you get so cold/Enough to chill my bones/It feels like I don't know you anymore," sings Adam.

The video for the song will debut Wednesday on Vevo. Behind the camera is Rich Lee, who also directed their innovative clip for "Love Somebody." The video promises to take the viewer "on a wild excursion with Adam Levine to a visually exciting, fun, sexy and dark party."

Maroon 5 will debut "Cold" on the Ellen DeGeneres Show tomorrow.

The song is the follow-up to the band's current hit, "Don't Wanna Know." It's not clear if this is the official first single from their next album, which is due sometime in 2017. Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine told ABC Radio last year that the material on the disc would be somewhat "darker" than on their last album.

The band hits the road February 20 to finish up their world tour.

