Adam Levine trips out in “Cold” video, teases new album will be out “in a few months”

Image Group LA/ABCMaroon 5 has a trippy new video for their latest single, “Cold.”



In the clip, due to be released today, a blonde-haired Adam Levine goes to a party and has something slipped into his drink. What ensues is one bizarre, hallucinogenic trip.



The end features a cameo by Adam’s wife, Behati Prinsloo. He joins the model in bed after his wild night and she asks how everything went. He recounts his crazy trip, but she’s sleepily unfazed.



Adam and Co. also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today to perform “Cold” for the first time. Ellen pressed Adam for details on when the band’s new album would be coming out.



"Like in a few months," was all he would say. "I don't know exactly when so I'm going to be as vague as possible."



He also said they still haven’t decided on a title. That’s when Ellen pulled out some suggestions and was asked to help name his album, since she helped him name his baby Dusty Rose.



Perhaps her best suggestion? Better than Blake -- a reference to Adam’s rivalry with fellow Voice coach Black Shelton.

