Josh Groban will be replaced by "Hamilton" star in "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812"

Jason BellIn December of last year, Josh Groban announced his departure date for the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Now, his replacement has been revealed.



According to the New York Times, former Hamilton star Okieriete Onaodowan will succeed Josh in the role of Pierre. Josh’s last performance is July 2, and Okieriete -- who goes by the nickname Oak -- will take over the next day.



“I love this guy -- I’m a fan, he’s an amazing actor and an incredible human being,” Josh tells the Times. “I couldn’t be more inspired and gratified that I’ll be passing the torch to somebody that I know is going to absolutely crush it.”



Oak played Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton.

