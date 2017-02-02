Bon Jovi Reacts to Video Interpretation of "This House Is Not for Sale": "We're All in This Together"

ABC/ Ida Mae AstuteJon Bon Jovi has responded to a thought-provoking video for the title track from his band’s 2016 album, “This House is Not for Sale.” The clip was created by New York-based Dreambear Productions.

The video begins with a crowd singing the end of “The Star Spangled Banner,” then the Bon Jovi song plays against a backdrop of images depicting controversial events -- both dividing and unifying -- from the past year.

Those events include the Flint water crisis, the police shootings in Dallas, Black Lives Matter protests, the Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage, the “ice bucket” challenge, the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series, the U.S. presidential race, the Standing Rock pipeline protest, the Women’s March on Washington, the Free Hugs project and deceased cultural figures David Bowie, Prince, Muhammad Ali and Leonard Cohen. The clip ends with a picture of the words “Unite These States.”

On his Facebook page, Bon Jovi posted the video with the message, “What makes our country great is differences of opinion with an understanding that we’re all in this together. Thank you Dreambear and all of our fans who take our songs and make them their own.” He posted a similar sentiment on Twitter.

