Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake Score Multiple Nominations for Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

NickelodeonBruno Mars and Justin Timberlake top the list of music nominees for Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards. Both artists scored four nods each in the music categories.

Bruno is up for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Song and Favorite Music Video for “24K Magic.” Justin is also nominated in the Favorite Male Artist category and for Favorite Song and Favorite Music Video for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” The Trolls soundtrack, which he produced, is competing in the Favorite Soundtrack category.

OneRepublic, Maroon 5 and Pentatonix are nominated in the Favorite Group category, while Lukas Graham snagged a nomination for Favorite New Artist. Adele and Meghan Trainor are up for Favorite Female Artist.

Voting for the awards is open now via Nickelodeon's website, on the Nick app, and also on Twitter and Facebook using special Kids' Choice Awards hashtags and the hashtag of their favorite nominee.

The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, hosted by WWE superstar John Cena, air Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

