Derek Hough Directs and Stars in Video for Michael Buble’s “I Believe in You” 

Evaan KherajAs Michael Buble takes time out of the spotlight to care for his son, who’s battling cancer, Derek Hough has stepped up to create the music video for Michael’s newest single.

The Dancing with the Stars pro choreographed, directed and starred in the video for “I Believe in You,” which will debut next week.

Derek tells Entertainment Tonight his grandparents were the inspiration behind the video’s concept. He says they had a ritual where they danced together every morning to the same song. The story of the video focuses on a similar kind of everlasting love.

As for Michael, Derek says his “prayers are out to him.” In November, Michael announced that his three-year-old son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer, and that he and his wife were putting their careers on hold to care for him.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.