Ed Sheeran Sings with African Kids for British TV Charity Special

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran is participating in British TV's annual charity special Red Nose Day, sharing his experience meeting young people in the African nation of Liberia.

The BBC reports that in the special, airing March 24, Ed will be seen singing with Liberian kids who'd been orphaned by an outbreak of Ebola in the country. According to the BBC, Ed said, "I'll never forget the kids I met on this trip...They were in such high spirits despite everything they'd been through. It was an incredibly eye-opening experience."

Red Nose Day comes in support of the charity Comic Relief, which helps people in poverty both in the U.K. and worldwide. It's raised more than $1 billion since its inception in 1985. The U.S. installment of Red Nose Day will take place May 25, when an all-star special will air on NBC.

