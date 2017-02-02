Grammys Producer Promises to "Make It Up to" Adele After Last Year's Audio Issues

Trae Patton/CBSAfter a glitchy Grammys performance left her in tears last year, Adele is ready to put the past behind her at this year’s awards show. Grammys Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich tells Entertainment Tonight that the Grammys have big plans for the singer’s performance this time around.

"We've spent a year trying to make it up to her, and I think when you see her on Feb. 12, you'll know we have done that and more," he says.

He admits the audio issues that plagued her performance of “All I Ask” last year were due to “human error.”

"With live television, things happen and she was really good about it," Ehrlich says. "It really threw her and I think what hurt us the most was... just watching her face and seeing her trying to get through that with what had happened."

But before the Grammy festivities ensue, Adele was spotted partying it up at Harry Styles’ 23rd birthday bash at Café Habana in Malibu Wednesday. According to E! News, Adele was seen drinking margaritas and smoking cigarettes at the party. This should dispel any rumors of her being pregnant.

